Russian Federation is attacking Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kursk directions most - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of January 15, 2025, 124 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian invaders were recorded at the front.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 50 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including 44 missiles and 71 drones. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand attacks, including 142 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,361 kamikaze drones to destroy them.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Mynkivka, Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk, Ivanopillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Petrivka, Huliaypole, and Pyatikhatky.

Defeat of the Russian invaders

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, four air defense facilities, three command posts, two UAV control posts, three artillery facilities, and one enemy ammunition depot.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk and Tykhe.



Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Topoly, and Petropavlivka in the Kupiansk sector, where five occupants' attacks took place over the day.

The situation in the East

The enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector yesterday. They tried to penetrate our defense near Kopanky, Novoserhiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny, and Hryhorivka.



In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.



The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk, and Krymske.



In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 56 aggressor's offensives towards Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.



Defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Vremivka and Kostiantynopil.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaky.



In the Siversky, Hulyaypillia, and Prydniprovsky sectors, the enemy did not conduct any attacks yesterday.

The Kursk region

There were 15 combat engagements in the Kursk sector, the enemy conducted 13 air strikes with 18 guided bombs and fired 340 artillery rounds, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the North

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Losses of Russian occupants

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1480 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 120 operational and tactical UAVs, 31 cruise missiles, 137 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

