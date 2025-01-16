In 2025, there is chance to end war. Trump can force Putin to diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes there is a chance to end the full-scale war in 2025. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is able to put pressure on the aggressor country Russia in this regard.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Polish media.

"Yes, he is. Trump really wants to end the war, these are his messages, both public and non-public, to be honest. He is a leader capable of putting pressure on Russia. I am sure that Russia is afraid of America and China, and it is afraid of a united Europe," Zelenskyy said when asked if there was a chance for the war to end in 2025.

The president emphasized that "everything should be done" to end the war this year and emphasized the security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States and the European Union.

Trump can force it. We must agree with Trump that there are specific security guarantees for Ukraine and he must force Putin to engage in diplomacy and end this war. But Trump, I believe, is capable and, God willing, he will be able to offer Ukraine real security guarantees," the head of state said.

These security guarantees, according to the Ukrainian leader, must enable Ukraine to defend 'both itself and others if Putin makes another advance.