War in 2024 cost approximately $100 billion, with $40 billion contributed by Ukraine, - Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy names the costs of war in 2024

Despite the assistance from the United States and European countries, Ukraine is making a significant contribution to the war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The head of state said this during a briefing with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the president, the allies should not forget about Ukraine's contribution to this war.

"The war in 2024 cost approximately $100 billion, with $40 billion contributed by Ukraine. 35 billion - the United States, Europe - 25 billion. This is approximately the contribution of each of us. That is why we see the strength of this alliance and show what Ukraine's contribution is. Of course, these are people, but you also see the percentage of money," Zelenskyy explained.

