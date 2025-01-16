Additional production of drones and EW is needed to stabilize frontline, we count on help of partners, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the possibility of attracting partners to additional production of drones and electronic warfare systems for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we talked a lot of specifics, I really wanted Keir to persuade the government, because we can only count on the help of the UK, on their support, through diplomacy, to bring together several partners and be able to achieve the desired, specific figure for additional production of drones and electronic warfare," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Starmer in Kyiv.

According to the president, these are "two necessary things." Zelenskyy stressed that all the calculations and manufacturing companies are available and that Ukraine is ready to fully stabilize the situation and take "the initiative into its own hands" on some frontlines.

Read more: War in 2024 cost approximately $100 billion, with $40 billion contributed by Ukraine, - Zelenskyy.