Ukraine could have collapsed in first days of the war without Poland’s support, - presidential candidate Nawrocki

The head of the Polish National Memory Institute and presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki said that if it were not for Warsaw's support at the beginning of a full-scale war, Ukraine could have collapsed.

He said this during a speech on foreign policy, Censor.NET reports citing PAP.

Navrotsky noted that "it was Poland that woke up its European partners in the last days of February 2022."

The Polish president appealed to the leaders of the free world, and the Polish prime minister visited Berlin and the German chancellor to contribute more than sending 5,000 helmets (...). If it were not for the support of our country, Ukraine could have fallen in the first days of the war, despite the heroism, dedication and sacrifice of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

Read more: Ukraine will issue over 80 thousand passports for refugees in Poland, - Vereshchuk

Nawrocki noted that with regard to Ukraine, "Poland has done and is doing more than we thought we could do."

"We have a sense of a job well done in relation to our partner, who is in existential danger because of the post-Soviet Russian Federation," he said, referring to the reception of Ukrainian refugees and the transfer of military equipment.

However, Ukraine and our partners should know that politics is guided by the rule of reciprocity in relations. And we will continue, when I become president, to support Ukraine in the face of the threat of the Russian Federation, which is also hostile to us, it goes without saying," the politician emphasized.

"At the same time, Poland represents, and I want to emphasize this, its own interests and its own society. Therefore, it cannot afford actions that will strike at our own economy, agriculture, filling the wallets of Poles or the functioning of social security systems," Nawrocki summarized.

See more: Zelenskyy on his meeting with Duda: We talked about further cooperation - our defense, politics, sanctions. PHOTO

Earlier, Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki said that he does not see Ukraine in either NATO or the EU unless Kyiv takes responsibility for the Volyn tragedy of 1943.