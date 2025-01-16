Ukraine will issue over 80 thousand passports for refugees in Poland, - Vereshchuk

Ukraine is starting to issue passports, which were still in the process of being issued, to more than 80,000 citizens in Poland.

This was announced by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk on her telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the issue was discussed during a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Ukrainian community in Warsaw.

The President has resolved the issue. Passports will be issued, not only in Poland, but also in all places where they have been delayed," Vereshchuk emphasized.

She added that thanks to cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of National Unity, the problem with issuing documents was successfully resolved.

As a reminder, in 2024, Ukrainians crossed the state border 30.11 million times. At the same time, 2% of those who left did not return - 443 thousand. Over the year, the number of non-returns to Ukraine increased by 3.3 times compared to 2023.

Read more: There is fatigue in Polish society, many young Ukrainians drive new cars here - Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz