Prosecutor’s Office: One person injured as result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region
On January 16, 1 person was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.
It is noted that at about 12:40, the Russian military fired on the village of Ivashky of the Zolochiv amalgamated territorial community of the Bohodukhiv district. A residential building and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties. Earlier, Russian troops fired at the village from a tank.
Also on the afternoon of January 15, a 57-year-old man sustained an explosive wound in Vovchansk as a result of an attack by an enemy drone.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password