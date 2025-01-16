Prosecutor’s Office: One person injured as result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

On January 16, 1 person was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that at about 12:40, the Russian military fired on the village of Ivashky of the Zolochiv amalgamated territorial community of the Bohodukhiv district. A residential building and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties. Earlier, Russian troops fired at the village from a tank.

Also on the afternoon of January 15, a 57-year-old man sustained an explosive wound in Vovchansk as a result of an attack by an enemy drone.

