Netherlands provides two additional aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 27 million

The Netherlands will allocate 7 million euros for non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine and 20 million euros to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

This was announced by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp during his visit to Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I have just informed Minister Sybiha that the Netherlands will allocate 7 million euros for the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine, coordinated by NATO. Under the CAP, NATO provides Ukraine with non-lethal support in the form of fuel, medicine, winter gear and drone jammers. And this is, of course, in addition to the military support provided by the Netherlands," the minister said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Thursday.

Veldkamp noted that the Netherlands has already pledged 10.4 billion euros for Ukraine, bringing the total amount, including non-military support, to 17.1 billion euros.

He also said that the Netherlands would allocate another 20 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

"In order to support your country in these difficult times, the Netherlands will allocate another 20 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, in addition to the 45 million we allocated last year to the same fund," the Foreign Minister said, adding that the Netherlands continues to cooperate with institutions such as the EBRD on energy security and energy infrastructure for Ukraine.