In morning, occupiers killed resident of Antonivka, seven more people were injured in Kherson region in day

This morning, on January 17, Russian troops attacked Antonivka in the Kherson region, killing one person. During the day, 7 more people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian terrorists killed another civilian in Antonivka. An unidentified man sustained life-threatening injuries at a public transport stop as a result of hostile fire. He is currently being identified. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the statement reads.

Shelling in the Kherson region

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Military Administration, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Yantarne, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Kizomys, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Novokayry, Chervonyi Mayak, Shlyakhove came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberislav, Tomaryne, Osokorivka, Ukrainka, Burgunka, Sukhanove, Bilozerka, Krupytsia, Monastyrske, Olhivka, Ivanivka, Fedorivka, Virivka, Mykolaivka, Novotyanka, Veletyanske, Zmiivka, Tokarivka, Lvove, Kozatske, Havrylivka, Mykhailivka and the city of Kherson.

The Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a multi-story building and 15 private houses. The invaders also vandalized a dozen vehicles.

It is reported that 7 people were injured due to Russian aggression.

