Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has once again proposed to lift sanctions against Russia for its aggressive war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Telex.

According to him, it is time to "throw sanctions out the window" and establish sanctions-free relations with the Russians.

Orban believes that this still takes time, but that "sobriety will come to Brussels," but now they are in the phase of "overcoming it."

Read it on Censor.NET: Hungary will lose 1 billion euros of EU money due to Orban's policies

The Hungarian prime minister said that everything will change after Trump comes to power.

"From Tuesday, a new era will begin in the Western world," he said.

He also said that four years ago, the presidency was allegedly stolen from Trump.

"In 2020, if they hadn't cheated, Donald Trump would have remained president, and then there would have been no Ukrainian-Russian war," Orban concluded.

Also read: Poland did not invite Orban and Hungarian ambassador to EU presidency ceremony