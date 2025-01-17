Ruscists strike on Kryvyi Rih: four people killed, 14 injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The air force reported a high-speed target in the direction of Kryvyi Rih.

An air raid alert was declared due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.

At 12:29, a second ballistic missile launch was reported, followed by more explosions.

The head of the OVA said that an educational institution and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

It is currently being clarified whether people were injured.

Three people are known to have been killed. There are wounded.

As of 1:19 p.m., the head of the region said that it was known about four killed.

Three women and a man.

Three people were injured. They are a 22-year-old girl and men aged 34 and 56. All of them are seriously injured. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Also, according to Lysak, 2 five-story buildings were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out in one of them. The unused building was also damaged. 5 people were injured. Three were hospitalized in serious condition. Two more were treated on the spot.

At 2:30 p.m., the head of the region said that the number of victims had increased to 7. Four were hospitalized. Most of them remain in serious condition. One wounded is of moderate severity.

Updated information

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih increased to 14, including 4 children.

"4 apartment buildings, 17 private houses, 3 outbuildings and 11 cars were damaged. The works are ongoing," the statement said.

