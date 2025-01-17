Losses in 63rd Brigade of AFU: Battalion Commander Mykhailo Koval, Chief of Artillery Volodymyr Kovalskyi and Driver Roman Stashchuk killed. VIDEO

The commander of the 55th Battalion, Mykhailo Koval, the unit's artillery chief, Volodymyr Kovalskyi, and driver Roman Stashchuk were killed in the battle against the Russian invaders

The video was published by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET reports.

Pavlo Yurchuk, the commander of the 63rd Brigade, said that Mykhailo transformed the battalion's leadership overnight, and the very next day the battalion was prepared and began to perform combat missions that it had not been able to do before.

Mykhailo Koval

Volodymyr Kovalskyi is called an ace by his comrades.

Volodymyr Kovalskyi

Roman Stashchuk was always with the battalion commander and stayed with him until the end.

Roman Stashchuk

"I think this day will go down in the history of the brigade as a tragic, black day. We lost three good soldiers," the brigade commander concluded.

