SOF killed and captured ruscists who executed two TDF fighters. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the AFU destroyed and captured Russian soldiers who shot two members of the Territorial Defense Forces (TDF).

The command of the SOF reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops shot dead two fighters of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces whom they had captured a few days ago in one of the directions. They thought that their crime would go unpunished. Meanwhile, one of the Special Operations Forces units was carefully planning an operation to kill the enemy group and recover the bodies of the Ukrainian soldiers. When the SOF operators moved to perform special actions, they destroyed part of the firing squad and forced the rest to surrender," they said.

The captured Russians were marines from the 40th Arctic Brigade. During interrogation, they admitted that they had captured two soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces and reported it to their company commander.

"The company commander ordered the Russians to execute the Ukrainian soldiers on the walkie-talkie. The TDF fighters heard this and ran away, but Russian soldiers with call signs Yaryi, Lebid, Boom and Bilyi immediately opened fire on them. The latter three were killed by the SOF operators during special operations, but "Yaryi" and two others were captured. They are already testifying. All the prisoners turned out to be contractors who have been serving in the Russian army for only a month and a half," the SOF added.

