Ukrainian forces use precision weaponry to destroy occupiers’ home station in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers used high-precision weapons to destroy the occupiers' home station in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a Russian filming the successful results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike was published online.
"The Russian occupiers were stationed in the basement of a sturdy three-story building, confident in their complete safety. However, high-precision, high-powered weaponry precisely struck the basement, eliminating an entire group of Russian soldiers. According to the report, the strike took place at night while the Russians were resting in their positions, with many never waking up. Notably, the roof of the building remained intact, while the basement and the floors inside were completely obliterated. The blast wave wiped out all the interior spaces. 'This is demilitarization at its finest," the author notes in the video’s commentary."
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password