Zelenskyy awarded title of Hero of Ukraine to Dmytro Maslovskyi (Cobra), soldier of 71st SJB, who died in hand-to-hand fight with ruscist

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to senior soldier Dmytro Maslovskyi (Cobra), who died in a hand-to-hand fight with a Russian invader.

"For personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I hereby decree

To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to MASLOVSKYI Dmytro Olehovych, a senior soldier (posthumously)," the decree reads.

Dmytro Maslovskyi (Cobra), a Ukrainian soldier of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade (SJB) of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was killed during a combat mission, having engaged in hand-to-hand combat with a Russian stormtrooper from Yakutia in Trudove, Donetsk region.

Hand-to-hand combat between Hero Maslovskyi and the enemy

The video from the camera mounted on the helmet of the Ukrainian defender shows him approaching a private house with an assault rifle in his hands. Suddenly, shots were heard coming from the building. Then Dmytro throws a grenade through the window and retreats, but a Russian stormtrooper comes out of the house to meet him.

The fight escalates. A Ukrainian soldier snatches an assault rifle from the enemy and throws it to the ground. A hand-to-hand fight begins between the soldiers. In the process, the defender pulls out a knife and tries to inflict a fatal blow, but the Russian occupier intercepts the blade with his bare hand. In the fight, the enemy strikes several times and even bites the Ukrainian soldier's fingers so that he cannot resist.

At the end of the video, the Ukrainian soldier, who was seriously wounded, says his last words, thanking the enemy for the fight and asking to be allowed to die in peace. However, the occupier killed the Ukrainian defender with a shot.

