Zelenskyy awards another 453 servicemen, 202 of them posthumously - presidential decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded 453 servicemen, 202 of them posthumously, for courage and selfless performance of duties in the fight for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The corresponding decree No. 35/2025 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

As stated in the document, the awards were given for personal courage and bravery shown during the performance of duties in the struggle for state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The awards include the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and Danylo Halytskyi, the Order for Courage, and the medals for Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Fatherland.

To recap, Zelenskyy also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to senior soldier Dmytro Maslovskyi (Cobra), who died in a hand-to-hand battle with the Russian invader.

