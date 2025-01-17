No signs of Russia’s preparations for large-scale offensive on border - Siversk OTGT

There are currently no signs of Russian troops forming a group on the border for large-scale offensive actions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on television by the spokesman for the OTGT Siversk Vadym Misnyk.

"We do not see any signs of the creation of a group to conduct any large-scale offensive actions on the part of the enemy," said Misnyk.

However, he emphasized that Russian units along the border are actively carrying out fortification works, strengthening fortifications and mining the territory.

Mysnyk also explained that natural conditions and the current time of year significantly complicate the possibility of active offensive actions by the enemy in the group's area of responsibility. The difficult terrain and winter season are not conducive to large-scale operations.

