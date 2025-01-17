Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 815,820 people (+1,670 per day), 9,803 tanks, 22,019 artillery systems, 20,381 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 815,820 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.01.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 815,820 (+1670) people,
- tanks - 9,803 (+12) units
- armored combat vehicles - 20,381 (+13) units
- artillery systems - 22,019 (+4) units,
- MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 1046 (+0) units
- airplanes - 369 (+0) units
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22566 (+63),
- cruise missiles - 3049 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,256 (+124) units
- special equipment - 34,256 (+124) units.
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
