Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 815,820 people (+1,670 per day), 9,803 tanks, 22,019 artillery systems, 20,381 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 815,820 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 17.01.25 are approximately

personnel - about 815,820 (+1670) people,

tanks - 9,803 (+12) units

armored combat vehicles - 20,381 (+13) units

artillery systems - 22,019 (+4) units,

MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1046 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22566 (+63),

cruise missiles - 3049 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 34,256 (+124) units

special equipment - 34,256 (+124) units.

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.