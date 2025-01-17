People’s Deputy Bondar was served notice of suspicion of organizing misappropriation of Ukrzaliznytsia funds, losses exceeding UAH 140 million - NABU. PHOTO

The NABU and the SAPO served a notice of suspicion to a current People`s Deputy of Ukraine, co-leader of an organised group caught embezzling funds from Ukrzaliznytsia during the purchase of cable and wire products. The damage caused is over UAH 140 million.

This was reported by the NABU press service, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcement officials have not disclosed the name of the suspected People`s Deputy. According to Liga.net and UP, it is Viktor Bondar, an unaffiliated People`s Deputy and co-chair of the For the Future parliamentary group.

The scheme of corruption

According to the investigation, the suspect and his accomplice, an entrepreneur, developed a scheme to supply products to Ukrzaliznytsia at inflated prices. To do this, they conspired with members of another organised group, which included an official of UZ.

Read more: NABU Director files complaint with HCJ against Pecherskyi court judge: she returned seized funds to unauthorized persons

The second group, according to the investigation, acted as a kind of "back office". Its members informally controlled the company's activities and could ensure the victory of companies controlled by the entrepreneur in procurement for a certain percentage of the procurement amount.

As a result, in 2021-2022, companies controlled by the entrepreneur illegally won UZ tenders for the supply of cable and wire products. During the tenders, with the assistance of Ukrzaliznytsia officials, these companies coordinated their actions and inflated the expected cost of products in various ways.

Thus, Ukrzaliznytsia entered into contracts with controlled entities that supplied products at prices above market prices.

As a result of the scheme, Ukrzaliznytsia suffered losses of more than UAH 140 million, which the offenders took possession of and disposed of at their own discretion.

Read more: NABU opens criminal proceedings against Odesa ex-prosecutor Kornilov over undeclared real estate in Dubai - media

What is the punishment?

The actions of the group's co-organiser are classified under Part 3 Article 27, Part 5 Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In total, 8 people were served a notice of suspicion over the above facts.

In another episode of the case concerning the activities of the above-mentioned organised groups, 7 people were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 94.8 million from transformers during the war.