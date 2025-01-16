NABU Director files complaint with HCJ against Pecherskyi court judge: she returned seized funds to unauthorized persons

The NABU director filed a complaint with the High Council of Justice asking to bring a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to disciplinary responsibility.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

According to the NABU, during the investigation of possible abuses by officials of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, it was found that at the end of 2023, this judge made a number of decisions that raise objective doubts about their compliance with the law.

These are cases concerning the return of money seized during investigations. In the first case, the judge ruled that the money seized during the search was returned not to the owner, but to a third party who had nothing to do with the money. In the second case, the situation was similar: the seized money was returned to another party that had no right to the funds. In total, we are talking about two amounts: over UAH 4.1 million and over UAH 15 million.

"It is worth noting that the judge in question has already made similar dubious decisions that were the subject of previous complaints to the High Council of Justice," the statement said.

