The Russian occupiers face a shortage of personnel to form a full-fledged structure of administrations in the temporarily occupied territories.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Center.

Reportedly, even three years after the full-scale invasion, the problem of staff shortages remains acute.

The Kremlin proposes to involve the so-called "veterans of the SMO" - participants in hostilities against Ukraine - in the work of the Russian occupation administrations (ROA). For this purpose, a special program with a loud propaganda name "Time of Heroes" has been developed.

It is expected that participants in this program will be promised positions in the occupation structures, as well as financial and social "bonuses." However, this decision raises concerns even among local collaborators, as "veterans of the SMO" often have psychological problems and little motivation for civilian work.

