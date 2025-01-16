Occupiers intensified inspections and restricted movement of locals in Zaporizhzhia - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers have intensified the so-called "counter-sabotage measures".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Resistance Center.

As noted, the enemy has significantly increased the number of checkpoints, especially in settlements near the front line.

Federal National Guard Troops Service forces have been additionally deployed to the region to conduct random checks of local residents. Such measures indicate that the occupiers fear that the Ukrainian Defense Forces will receive information about the deployment of enemy personnel and equipment in residential areas of the occupied settlements.

Particular attention is paid to the safety of residents of the temporarily occupied Vasylivka. Local authorities are calling for people to leave the community if possible due to the threat of a possible escalation of hostilities.

