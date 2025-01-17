Occupiers are trying to surround Velyka Novosilka - DeepState

Russian invaders are trying to surround Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to cut the road from Zelene Pole and capture the village without fighting in the built-up areas.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy's plan to capture Velyka Novosilka without engaging in a battle in built-up areas is increasingly evident. The enemy will attempt to strengthen its positions north and south of Novyi Komar, cut off the road from Zelenyi Pole, and reach the ravine to the north," the report states.

The analysts noted that "over the past three days, the occupiers have captured Neskuchne and are carrying out additional clearing of Vremivka."

"The latter is actually lost, although even if there is still our observation post in the village, it will not play a role," DeepState writes.

DeepState adds that while in the middle of the day on January 15, there was still information that the Defense Forces were resisting in Neskuchne, by nightfall the Russians were already in the center of Vremivka.

"How two entire villages turned out to be empty in three days is still unknown to us," the Telegram channel writes.

