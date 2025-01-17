Day in Donetsk region: Occupiers attacked three districts, 2 people were injured in Pokrovsk district. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 17 January, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Rodynske of the Pokrovsk district, 2 people were injured and 3 houses were damaged; in Leontovychi, 5 houses were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
A house was damaged in Zarichne of the Lyman district. In Tykhonivka of the Mykolaiv district, 3 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 6 private houses, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 9 private houses and 2 two-story buildings were damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged.
In total, Russians fired 9 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 122 people, including 6 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
