Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 53 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 20 assaults were carried out by Ruscists in Kursk region - General Staff

On January 16, 2025, 141 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders took place at the front.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched three missiles and 35 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 2 missiles, and dropped 60 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out about 5,000 attacks, 116 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,670 kamikaze drones to attack.



The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region; Turia, Chernihiv region; Feski, Kharkiv region; Siversk, Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Donetsk region.

See more: Russian troops occupied Pishchane, Slovianka, and Yasenove - DeepState. MAP

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the missile forces of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, two command posts, as well as two air defense facilities of the Russian invaders.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations yesterday.



The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached eight over the last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Pishchane.

Read also: Child injured as UAV wreckage falls in Kyiv region, - OVA

Fighting in the East

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne.



In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, and Ivan-Daryivka yesterday.

Ukrainian troops in the Kramatorsk sector stopped seven attempts of the invaders to advance near Pryvillia, Bila Hora, Hryhorivka, and Chasovyi Yar.



In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance 14 times in the areas of Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.



Fifty-three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. Enemy troops are most active near Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Vodiane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne.



Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novopavlivka sector. In the areas of Kostyantynopil, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 11 times.

Read more on Censor.NET: Explosions in Kyiv: UAV debris fell in five districts of the capital (updated)

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaypillia sector yesterday.



In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Novodanylivka without success.



The enemy made four unsuccessful attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector yesterday.

The Kursk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted 20 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, launched nine air strikes, dropped 12 drones, and fired 418 times at the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including eight times from multiple rocket launchers.

Read more: Enemy is storming in small groups under cover of mortars and FPV drones in Toretsk direction - OTG "Luhansk"

The situation in the North

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissya directions has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

Losses of Russian occupants

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1670 people over the past day. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 12 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 63 operational and tactical UAVs, 124 vehicles, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Watch more: Ukrainian forces use precision weaponry to destroy occupiers’ home station in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO