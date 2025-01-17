Russian troops occupied Pishchane, Slovianka, and Yasenove - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops managed to occupy three settlements in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy occupied Pishchane, Sloviansk, Yasenove, and advanced near Novoandriivka, Dachne, Kotlynne, Zvirove, Vremivka, and Chasiv Yar," the statement said.
