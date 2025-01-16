Enemy is storming in small groups under cover of mortars and FPV drones in Toretsk direction - OTG "Luhansk"

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy's tactics remain unchanged, the enemy is attacking in small groups under the cover of artillery and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Luhansk military operation Dmytro Zaporozhets said this on TV.

"As for the Toretsk direction, the enemy's tactics remain unchanged: artillery shelling, assault, and mining. What we are recording now is that the enemy is attacking in small groups under the cover of mortars and FPV drones," said the spokesman.

He noted that drones are recording the movement of occupants' personnel with TM-62 anti-personnel mines, which are used to mine buildings and logistics routes in the city. The most difficult operational situation is in the areas of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

The spokesman added that 608 attacks were registered in the Toretsk area over the last day.

