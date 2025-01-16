Ruscists under cover of fog are trying to penetrate deep into Chasiv Yar - OTG "Luhansk"

Russian invaders are taking advantage of the foggy weather to penetrate deep into Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by Dmytro Zaporozhets, a spokesman for the OTG "Luhansk", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the situation in Chasiv Yar, the enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets Canal to hide in it during bad weather. Now in the Donetsk region, we often observe fog in the morning, and the enemy is actively using this period to accumulate in these pipes and then move deeper into the city in the morning or at night," he noted.

According to the spokesperson, operators of the Defense Forces' drones are detecting enemy movements and trying to use all possible means to destroy them.

"The number of positions held by the Defense Forces is decreasing, but the Defense Forces personnel continue to hold the town of Chasiv Yar. And we are not talking about capturing the entire town, because the enemy is everywhere. And our drone operators are actively destroying it," added Zaporozhets.

In the area of Chasiv Yar, 430 attacks by Russian troops were recorded.

