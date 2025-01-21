Trump had two reasons not to mention Ukraine in his inauguration speech - CNN

During his first address to Americans at the inauguration ceremony, US President Donald Trump did not mention Ukraine. And there were probably two reasons for this.

"We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars we end and most importantly, the wars we never get into," Trump said. It is noted that this was the closest to mentioning Ukraine.

CNN emphasises that Trump has two most obvious reasons for remaining silent on Ukraine. The first is that Trump now actually has executive power and no longer wants to give public comments on his position and the "timetable" for ending the war.

The newspaper notes that this is the most mature and rational reason: the task of ending the war is already quite difficult.

As for the second reason, Trump has realised how difficult the task of ending the war in Ukraine is and that he will not have an easy victory.

"Perhaps he is ready to accept a complex and protracted process, that ultimately plays to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wildest dreams: that Trump and his allies lose energy, unity and patience over the conflict, and accept a sloppy, imprecise close, which benefits Moscow’s voracious appetite for destruction and territory," the article says.

