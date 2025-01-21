Russians are less than two kilometres away from outskirts of Pokrovsk. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups did not enter city, - CMA head Dobriak

Heavy fighting is currently taking place near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but the occupiers' subversive and reconnaissance groups have not entered.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, Serhii Dobriak, in a commentary to "Suspilne" TV channel.

"Some military officials announced that an entry was possible, but we have not heard that the subversive reconnaissance groups entered the city. I understand that they may have wanted to enter, but there was no such fact," said the head of the CMA.

Despite the constant shelling by Russians using various types of weapons, 7,050 people still live in the city. Since August last year, 41,000 residents have left Pokrovsk. According to him, the front line is now less than two kilometres from the outskirts of the city.

As a reminder, on 20 January, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Rodynske and Hryshyne. In particular, in the centre of Pokrovsk, an apartment building caught fire as a result of shelling, destroying about 1,000 square metres of housing.

