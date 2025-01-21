Slovak Parliament discusses motion of no confidence in Fico’s government

The Slovak opposition has initiated a vote of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico, and debates are ongoing in parliament.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As noted, at least 76 votes of deputies are needed to express no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.

Thus, at the beginning of the meeting, the leader of the Progressive Slovakia party, Michal Šimečka, spoke, justifying the opposition's initiative. He listed all the complaints against the prime minister, including his visit to Moscow and statements by his associates who raised the question of Slovakia's future membership in the EU and NATO.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to help Slovakia with energy stability and security - Zelenskyy

Fico then spoke in his defense. Among other things, he said that he receives threatening letters on a daily basis. In his speech, the prime minister reiterated the opinion he had expressed earlier that Ukraine's accession to NATO "will create preconditions for World War III."

For his part, Interior Minister Matusz Šutaj-Estok, representing the Voice coalition party, assured that Slovakia remains in the EU and NATO, but suggested that US policy would also change under the Trump administration, and that many EU countries would soon change their attitudes toward Russia.

Around noon, the speaker announced a break. The next part of the meeting will be held in a closed session, despite opposition protests.

As a reminder, Fico reacted to the recent visit of Slovak MPs to Kyiv, where they met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called it a "gesture of sycophancy."