Ukraine is ready to help Slovakia with energy stability and security - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready to help Slovaks with energy, but it is important to understand that the Slovak side supports our country on its way to the EU and NATO.

The head of state said this before a meeting with the head of the opposition party Progressive Slovakia Michal Šimečka, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

We are ready to talk about energy security. I understand that this topic is sensitive. Of course, we are very open. We are ready to help the Slovaks with energy stability and security. But it is very important for us to hear signals from Slovakia that you also support Ukrainians on our way to the EU and NATO, it is important for us," Zelenskyy said, addressing Šimečko.

The President thanked the Slovak people for their support of Ukrainians and emphasized that the visit of the delegation of Slovak opposition politicians "is a signal that you support our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to start a dialogue between the Slovak side and their representatives.

For his part, Šimečka thanked Zelenskyy for the meeting, as well as Ukrainians and Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery and heroism, noting that they defend not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe.

I just wanted to send a message that many people in Slovakia value Ukraine very much. And we want Ukraine to be safe, sovereign, and live in the European Union. This is absolutely key for our peoples," Mr. Šimečka emphasized.

The head of Slovakia's opposition party added that Ukraine should become part of the EU, as it would help the economy.

