In second round, Zelenskyy would have lost to Zaluzhnyi: 68% vs. 31% - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainians are ready to support former Armed Forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi in the second round of the presidential election, if it takes place.

This is evidenced by the survey data, Censor.NET reports.

If the presidential elections in Ukraine were held in the near future, 36.1% of those who have decided and will go to the polls would support Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, and 24.3% would support the current head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And if Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy were to make it to the second round, 68.4% of citizens would support the former Armed Forces chief, and 31.6% would support the current president.

A total of 2 thousand respondents were interviewed. The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Luhansk region, temporarily occupied territories, and territories where active hostilities are taking place (a significant part of the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).

Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,6%.