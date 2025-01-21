Negotiations with Trump’s team may take place in early February - "servant of people" Arakhamia
Negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Donald Trump' s team may take place in early February 2025.
This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.
"In early February, there will be a Ukrainian Week in Washington. I think that the main processes, the main negotiations with the new Trump team will actually take place there, so we are waiting," he said.
As a reminder, on January 20, Donald Trump took the oath of office in Washington and officially became the 47th President of the United States of America.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password