Negotiations with Trump’s team may take place in early February - "servant of people" Arakhamia

Negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Donald Trump' s team may take place in early February 2025.

This was stated by the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In early February, there will be a Ukrainian Week in Washington. I think that the main processes, the main negotiations with the new Trump team will actually take place there, so we are waiting," he said.

As a reminder, on January 20, Donald Trump took the oath of office in Washington and officially became the 47th President of the United States of America.

Read more: United States will end wars. I will be man who establishes peace - Trump after inauguration