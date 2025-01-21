Putin's office said that Russia is supposedly ready for a dialogue with the United States, but so far there have been no concrete signals from Washington.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian propaganda news agency "RIA-Novosti", this was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is ready for a dialogue with the US if the Trump team shows a reciprocal interest," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that so far there have been no specific signals from Washington on the topic of the leaders' telephone conversation.

Read more: Negotiations with Trump’s team may take place in early February - "servant of people" Arakhamia

Earlier, Putin assured that Moscow was allegedly open to dialogue with the new US administration on the "Ukrainian conflict".