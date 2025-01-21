We want to end the war this year, but not just quickly – we want it to be just

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will do everything to end the war this year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the World Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"He told me, and he later spoke publicly about it, that he would do everything to end the war this year. I told him that we are your partner. This is our war, we know all the sore spots, we understand how painful it is for us, we lost our people, it is very painful for us. We want to end the war this year, but not just quickly, but fairly and reliably for us, for Ukrainians, so that they can live in safety. This is the most important thing. We will do everything for this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

