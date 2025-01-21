Zelenskyy: Putin will demand significant reduction of Ukrainian army and guarantees of Ukraine’s absence from NATO

During potential negotiations, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will demand a significant reduction in the Ukrainian army and a guarantee of Ukraine's absence from NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Europe should have a seat at the table when it comes to Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief HQ: domestic defense production is priority

"I'm not just talking about Ukraine. This should be the standard. Europe deserves to be more than just a bystander as its leaders are forced to issue an "X" message after the deal is already done. Europe must define the terms of these agreements. We need a completely new, bolder approach to technology companies and technological development. If we lose time, Europe will lose this century," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that if there are no strong guarantees, Putin will return with an army 10 times larger than in 2022.

"What he will come back for is the complete occupation of all the countries that were republics in the Soviet Union and then he will do what he did with our Crimea - enter the EU countries to stand there for at least a little while to give ultimatums to certain countries," Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named the countries that are still opposed to Ukraine's accession to NATO.