Former commander of 415th Separate Rifle Battalion, Colonel Illia Lapin, arrested for 60 days: hearing is closed

Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court arrested Colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, for 60 days.

Lapin will be in custody until March 20, 2025. The State Bureau of Investigation suspects him of negligence in military service.

"The investigation claims that Lapin's actions allowed Russian troops to seize part of the territory of the Lyptsi rural territorial community in Kharkiv district in the spring of 2024. His actions also led to the loss of personnel and weapons, as well as disrupted measures to defend the state border in his area of responsibility. In addition to Colonel Lapin, the investigation has brought similar suspicions against the former commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group, General Yurii Halushkin, and the former commander of the 125th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, General Artur Horbenko.

Lapin is also suspected of arbitrarily abandoning the battlefield. All three soldiers face up to 10 years in prison," the newspaper writes.

The court chose the measure of restraint in a closed session. Lapin does not admit guilt and said he would appeal the decision.

