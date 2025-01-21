More than 600 thousand Russian troops are in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Currently, there are 608,000 Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine, which is three times more than at the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"If we recall the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in 2022, then (...) the Russian group was about 200 thousand, plus a certain number of separatists who controlled and are now controlling the temporarily occupied east. I mean parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the president said.

He also noted that it was difficult for Ukraine to cope without help and thanked the United States and Europe.

"I'm very grateful that America and Europe joined in later. But you should know that today 608 thousand Russian troops are in Ukraine. That is three times more," Zelenskyy added.