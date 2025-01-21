Lithuania to hand over cars confiscated from Belarusian citizens for smuggling to Ukraine

Lithuania will hand over to Ukraine three vehicles that were confiscated from Belarusian citizens when they tried to import contraband cigarettes into the country.

This is stated in the report of the Lithuanian Customs Service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that last week, Lithuanian customs officers confiscated three cars with smuggled cigarettes from Belarusian citizens. The Belarusians tried to import more than three thousand packs of cigarettes to Lithuania, which were found during an X-ray inspection in various places: in caches under the seats, under the car sills, under the front dashboard, etc.

Reports of administrative offenses were drawn up against the Belarusian citizens and they face a fine of two to six thousand euros.

Three cars - BMW X5, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz - were seized. They will be transferred to Ukraine.

"These cars are being transferred for the needs of Ukraine," the statement said.

The Lithuanian Customs Service added that in 2024, Vilnius handed over 114 confiscated vehicles to Ukraine as humanitarian aid.

As a reminder, a new batch of military aid from Lithuania has recently arrived in Ukraine. The package includes Lithuanian-made drones.