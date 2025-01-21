Since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, sappers have defused more than 145,000 explosive devices

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, EOD specialists have defused more than 18.5 tons of explosives and more than 145.4 thousand explosive devices.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that during this time, law enforcement officers made more than 90 thousand visits, inspected more than 42 thousand hectares of territories liberated from Russian occupiers.

As part of consolidated units, explosive ordnance disposal specialists demined territories in Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, they checked government facilities, critical infrastructure and places of vital infrastructure, examined fields, enemy equipment, as well as the territories of torture chambers and mass graves, which were often mined by the occupiers.

Since February 2022, explosive ordnance disposal experts have found and removed more than 347,800 explosive items. In addition, more than 18.5 tons of explosives and more than 145.4 thousand explosive items were destroyed. These include, in particular, aerial bombs, cluster munitions, mines, improvised explosive devices, etc.

