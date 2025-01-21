To help repair military equipment: Leopard tank manufacturer establishes joint venture in Ukraine

The German arms company KNDS Deutschland (Krauss-Maffei-Wegmann, KMW), which produces Leopard 2 tanks, has officially opened a joint venture with one of Ukraine's defense companies.

This was announced by Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the newly created company will specialize in the maintenance and repair of military equipment supplied by the German company to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The first samples of this equipment appeared in Ukraine in 2022.

It is noted that Ukrainian specialists have already been trained in Germany, and the first systems have already been installed at the facilities.

"This is extremely important for our defense capability, as now the equipment will be repaired faster. This means that it will be returned to the frontline to perform combat missions faster. The joint venture will also significantly support our economy with investments and jobs," Smetanin said.

