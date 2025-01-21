109 combat engagements took place over course of 24 hours, 54 of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Defense forces continue to defend Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 109 combat engagements, with the most intense Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy launched two missile and 52 air strikes using four missiles and 64 GABs (guided aerial bombs), 1051 strikes by kamikaze drones, and fired almost 5,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, there was one firefight with Russian invaders in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike on Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried ten times to drive our units out of their positions near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kutkivka and Nova Kruhliakivka. One firefight is ongoing. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

Hostilities in the East

The aggressor attacked thirteen times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance near Kopanky, Terny and Kolodiaz. Enemy aircraft also attacked Nadiia with FFARs (free-flight aerial rockets).

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Ivano-Darivka, Ukrainian troops repelled the attack.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Fedorivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Maiske and Stupochki came under air strikes.

The enemy tried to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction six times. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have received a fierce rebuff from our defenders five times in the Toretsk area. One attack is still ongoing. The enemy also carried out air strikes on Druzhba and Kostiantynivka.

The enemy is intensifying its attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The aggressor made 54 assault and offensive attacks there during the day. The Russian occupiers were most active in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Hryshyne, Novoserhiivka, Petropavlivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Shevchenko, Andriivka, Ulakly, Yantarne, Dachne. Forty-seven attacks in the area have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and seven more are ongoing. According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this direction amounted to 239 people, 112 of them were killed and missing. They destroyed 13 vehicles, two electronic warfare systems and one cannon. In addition, two occupiers' cannons were damaged.

The situation in the South

Three enemy assaults were stopped in the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka. Three more firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of Kamianske. The enemy launched an air strike near Novoandriivka.

Our troops repelled Russian invaders' attacks twice in the Prydniprovske direction.

The enemy has not been active in the Huliaipole direction since the beginning of the day.

Kursk direction

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction today, in addition, the enemy launched 21 air strikes (27 GABs) and fired 434 artillery shells (including 16 from multiple rocket launchers).

Today, we should mention the soldiers of the 31st Separate Mechanized Brigade, 79th Border Guard Detachment, 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss", 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi, 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Ukraine Brigade, who in extremely difficult conditions are holding back the attacks of the enemy's superior forces and inflicting significant losses on them.