Journalist Yurii Nikolov recalled that the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz, was already detained on suspicion of corruption in 2017.

Censor.NET reports.

"These are photos from the detentions of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces. I found only two differences. Eight years ago, he had hryvnias, not dollars, and there were a few more small icons on the shelf above his head. And the ficus on the window has grown," he wrote.

Nikolov stressed that nothing has changed.

"The same Oleh Druz, the same office, the same position. But now he has become an even more important figure than before. Because he is a member of the Military Medical Commission, which decides who should be mobilised and who is sick enough not to serve," he added.

He also reminded that the investigation revealed that in addition to the $150,000 in his office, Druz also had a lot of new property. For example, a BMW X7 made in 2024; BMW X7 made in 2022; BMW X5 made in 2023; BMW X3 made in 2022.

I repeat once again. Ukraine has tried everything in the fight against corruption. High salaries, public condemnation, dismissal from work. Even detention with searches. One thing was missing - the inevitability of punishment. They don't put corrupt officials in jail, even if you put a stake on their heads. That's why they have been taking, taking, and will continue to take. UTD, It turns out that this doctor has been taking bribes from the military for commissions since 2014. In 2017, he was accepted. But somehow the investigation was so bad that the case fell apart in court and in 2023 the court acquitted him and returned the money from the left photo. I wonder when the case on the new detention will fall apart and how much money he will eventually get back?" - Nikolov summed up.

As a reminder, the SSU, with the assistance of the Minister of Defence and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who is the Deputy Head of the Military Medical Commission Commission and decides on the fitness of military personnel for service.

