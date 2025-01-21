Poll: Over 67% of Ukrainians believe that level of corruption in country is higher now than it was before. INFOGRAPHICS

Most citizens believe that anti-corruption agencies, the President, the Verkhovna Rada, and law enforcement are responsible for the high level of corruption in the country.

This is evidenced by the results of a SOCIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Respondents were asked whether they agreed with the statement that the level of corruption in Ukraine is higher now than it was before.

67.7% of citizens agreed with this statement. 23.1% partially agreed. At the same time, 5.8% of respondents said they disagreed with this statement, and 3.5% refused to answer.

The majority of respondents (53.7%) believe that anti-corruption agencies (NABU, SAPO, NAPC) are responsible for the high level of corruption in the country.

45.6% believe that the President, 44.2% - the Verkhovna Rada, and 43.7% - law enforcement agencies.

A total of 2 thousand respondents were interviewed. The survey sample is close to representative of the entire country according to

in terms of age (over 18), gender, type of settlement (urban/rural), and division into regions.

The survey was not conducted in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Luhansk region, temporarily occupied territories, and territories where active hostilities are taking place (a significant part of the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions).

Statistical sampling error (confidence interval): +/- 2,6%.