ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10248 visitors online
News War
11 676 18

Marines with Javelin ATGMs destroyed 3 enemy tanks and 4 BMD-4s in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in the Kursk region. Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed three enemy tanks and four BMD-4s in just two days using FGM-148 Javelin ATGMs.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Look: Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade went behind enemy lines and captured 6 occupants who mistook Ukrainians for their own. VIDEO

Author: 

war (1058) tank (1087) elimination (5187) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (69) Kursk (762) BMD (25)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 