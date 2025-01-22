Marines with Javelin ATGMs destroyed 3 enemy tanks and 4 BMD-4s in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy in the Kursk region. Soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi destroyed three enemy tanks and four BMD-4s in just two days using FGM-148 Javelin ATGMs.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Look: Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade went behind enemy lines and captured 6 occupants who mistook Ukrainians for their own. VIDEO