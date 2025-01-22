Putin is not doing very well. He is suffering and looking bad. I think he would be glad to end war - Trump

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to conclude a peace deal, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has significant problems in his country's economy.

He said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, Censor.NET reports citing CNN.

"He(Putin- Ed.) has to make a deal. I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," Trump reiterated, referring to Russia's economic problems and inflation, which is approaching 10%.

He also stressed that the details of the meeting with Putin are currently being agreed upon.

"It could be very soon... The war between Ukraine and Russia should never have started," Trump added.

"He (Putin - Ed.) can't be happy... He's not doing very well. I mean, he's suffering... he doesn't look very good... I think he would be very happy to end this war," Trump concluded.

After his inauguration, Trump claimed that Putin was destroying Russia by refusing to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine.