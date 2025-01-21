Greenland is needed by US to fight Russia and China, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States needs Greenland for "international security reasons," hinting at threats from Russia and China.

Thus, Trump said that Denmark failed to "keep" Greenland.

"Greenland is a wonderful place. We need it for international security. And I'm sure Denmark will agree, because they need a lot of money to keep it," Trump said.

He also emphasized that Greenland is needed not only for the United States, but for international security.

"You have Russian ships everywhere, Chinese ships everywhere - warships, and they (Denmark) cannot maintain it," he added.

It is also noted that Trump did not mention Greenland in his inaugural speech.

Trump wants to buy Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that there is no need to waste time discussing the intentions of the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump to establish control over Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.