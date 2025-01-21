Trump’s order to suspend international aid does not apply to Ukraine - Zhelezniak

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree suspending international aid for 90 days, but this decree has nothing to do with military aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"In short: it does not concern us. We have chosen the aid from the Congress (only a part of the President's aid remains, but it has nothing to do with the decree). Congress did not vote for new aid," he clarified.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, added: "The decree signed by US President Trump to suspend international assistance for 90 days does not apply to military assistance to Ukraine."

According to the AR, military assistance to Ukraine is provided through the PDA, USAI, and FMF programs, which are not affected by this decree. The decree only applies to development programs, including UN agencies, peacekeeping initiatives, refugee support programs, and human rights protection.

Reportedly, the decree was signed on the first day after Trump's inauguration and provides for the suspension of all foreign aid programs to analyze their compliance with the political goals of the new president.

As a reminder, the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, immediately after his inauguration, planned to sign a decree reinstating the death penalty at the federal level and ordering the deployment of US troops on the southern border.