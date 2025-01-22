Russia is exhausting itself with local attacks, lacking strength to break through - Cavoli

General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe, said that Russia does not have the military potential for a massive breakthrough in Ukraine, but continues to be exhausted by numerous small attacks.

He said this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing "Voice of America".

"I do not see the potential for a massive breakthrough. And this is not a political, but a military vision. This is due to the situation on both sides - the effective defence that the Ukrainians are putting up, but also the difficulties for the Russian side to create significant offensive forces to make a potential breakthrough," the general said.

According to Cavoli, 2025 will be marked by a large number of localised offensives, which are exhausting for the Russian army. He also noted that Russia is using foreign mercenaries, including thousands of soldiers from North Korea, to compensate for the lack of manpower.

The general expects the situation on the frontline to remain tense due to the constant "tension between the desire to advance and the limited resources of the Russian side".

"I think this will largely define the conflict and force the Russians to use more deterrent weapons, as they have done in recent years, as we have seen," Cavoli concluded.

